When you pick up a book touted as 'a story of adventure and misadventure' in the Gulf country, you're not expecting it to start with the arrest of the author's father, for being a German in Australia in World War II.
It's an intriguing chapter, and one that promises to be a fascinating book in itself, and immediately tells the reader that the memoir they're delving into will be no ordinary read.
The book is The New Ringer and it's been written by Roland Breckwoldt who these days holds prestigious positions at both the University of New England and the Australian National University, and is an in-demand public speaker in between time spent with his horses on his NSW South Coast property.
When the book starts though, he and his family, his father rigidly sticking to his Germanic ways in post-war Australia, are adjusting to life on a piggery at the semi-rural North Rocks, which is where Roland attributes his love of bush life as coming from.
It was a message from his half-brother building the Church of England church up in Eidsvold that enticed the teenager, who admitted that school didn't fit him, north.
He began haunting the regular cattle sales at Monto and it was via connections made there that had him writing to the manager at Augustus Downs, 100km south of Burketown, for a job.
So begins the 16-year-old's two years as a stockman, mustering on horseback and living in remote bush camps in the 1960s, which Roland now says were his formative years.
They were the last years of the 'old days' before mechanisation, before the big stations became the domain of large agricultural conglomerates, and it was a life he took to immediately, saying no-one had ever learnt faster than himself.
"I was a clean slate - I had no bad habits to unlearn," he said. "The only thing was, even though there were 350 working horses and brood mares, it was hard to find six that suited a person that couldn't ride."
Of the colourful language, some of which authentically finds its way into the book, Roland said he never regarded it as bullying, but as showing he was one of a team.
He recalls that people in the Gulf were 'bloody good riders', admiring the cavalry system that was fit for purpose for the long rides of the times.
"I'm not nostalgic in the book; I kept it in the moment," Roland says.
"I know how different it is now. The only thing I wouldn't be happy with these days is the amount of time spent in cattleyards now.
"But Augustus Downs had 15,000 Shorthorns in my day, now there's 20,000 Brahmans there, so there's a lot more cattle work to do."
There are plenty of stories of ringing life, along with black and white photos taken out in the camps, which make the book a treasure in its own right.
For someone who vowed never to step foot in an academic institution again, the book's epilogue teases with a glimpse into the author's next steps after station life.
"At the ripe old age of 19 I stepped out of a life among male ringers into the much more complex world of men and women," Roland writes.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
