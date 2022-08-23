Queensland Country Life
Tipperary Station clocks 600,000km trucking cotton to gin this season

Updated August 23 2022 - 8:37am, first published 8:00am
WA and NT growers still truck their cotton to Dalby for ginning. Picture: Supplied

Tipperary Station in the NT will clock more than 600,000km this season trucking cotton east to Dalby for ginning.

Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

