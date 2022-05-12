Less than half of Queensland is now drought declared for the first time since 2013.
The number of drought declared areas of the state has now fallen from 61.1 per cent to 44.9pc.
The last time it was that low was in early 2013 when most of western Queensland and some areas of northern Queensland was declared in drought.
That number rose from half the state to 60 per cent by October 2013 with the peak of 87pc reached in 2017.
Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said local drought committees recommended the drought revocation of another six shires and one part-shire after a good wet season in some areas.
"The remaining LDCs across Queensland have met and members have commented on the welcome rainfall since October 2021 and the green flush and excellent pasture growth that has occurred."
The latest shires to have their status revoked include: Balonne Shire Council, the declared part of Flinders Shire Council, Maranoa Regional Council, Murweh Shire Council, North Burnett Regional Council, Western Downs Regional Council and the Quilpie Shire Council.
The Quilpie, Balonne, Murweh and Maranoa shires had been drought declared for at least the last six years.
Mr Furner said LDCs from other drought-declared regions of central and northern Queensland had noted the failed wet season, lack of pasture response, limited surface water for stock use and low moisture soil profiles.
"After Anzac Day, there was recent significant rainfall across parts of western Queensland, however this occurred after the majority of LDCs had met and didn't influence their recommendations," he said.
"If LDCs observe a response from this rainfall, which has occurred at the tail end of the growing season, they can make a further recommendation.
"Primary producers in drought-revoked areas can now access freight subsidies for restocking and returning from agistment under the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme (DRAS).
"I remind all producers that they now have access to the new proactive drought preparedness measures including tailored training, grants and loans available through QRIDA.
"However, if accessing the new assistance from QRIDA, they will no longer be able to access DRAS which is being phased out and will not be available if areas become drought declared again in the future.
"If a producer is experiencing difficult conditions in a council area that is not drought declared, then they could apply for an Individually Droughted Property (IDP) declaration. This gives them the same access to our drought assistance as an area declaration."
The LDCs used the prototype Combined Drought Index, which produces a drought indicator tailored for Australia.
This CDI supports the LDC recommendations and is being developed by Northern Australia Climate Program with funding from University of Southern Queensland, the Queensland Government's Drought and Climate Adaptation Program and Meat and Livestock Australia.
