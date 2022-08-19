Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Graneta Angus and Limousin sale reaches $26,000 top

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
August 19 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendor Jon Gaffney, Graneta Angus and Limousin stud and auctioneers Brendan Kelly, KellCo Rural and Cyril Close, TopX Roma, with the top-selling bull. Picture: Billy Jupp

INTEREST from across the state and beyond has helped drive Graneta's annual on-property Angus and Limousin sale to an overall average of $15,109.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.