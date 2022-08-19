INTEREST from across the state and beyond has helped drive Graneta's annual on-property Angus and Limousin sale to an overall average of $15,109.
A gallery of about 50 registered bidders gathered at the Gaffney family's property Glendale, near Bell, while many more followed along online via AuctionsPlus, in a bid to take home the 40 Angus and 15 Limousin bulls on offer at Friday's sale.
Overall, all 55 bulls found new homes at an average of $15,109 with the 40 Angus bulls selling at an average of $16,400, while the 15 Limousin bulls sold at an average of $11,666.
The sale reached its peak price when the ninth Angus bull in the catalogue, Graneta Highlander R91, was knocked down to returning buyers the Benjamin family, Glenmorgan, for $26,000.
The 23-month-old son of Ascot Highlander K224 and out of Sandon Perfection H11 weighed 828 kilograms, had a P8 fat measurement of 13 millimetres, a rib fat measurement of nine millimetres, an eye muscle area of 121 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 38 centimetres.
He was also rated in the top 17pc of the breed for 600-day growth weight, as well as the top 20pc for 400-day growth weight and was described in the sale catalogue as a "beautifully balanced bull" that moves "with plenty of style".
"I think his slick coat really helped him stand out today [Friday]," Graneta stud principal Jon Gaffney said.
"In our mind he was always a stand-out calf and was one of many that could have topped the sale, given there was a few that were sold for only $1000 or $2000 less than him.
"As well as that, he is strong headed and has developed really well while he's been with us."
Buyer Kristina Benjamin said the top seller would be included in her family's crossbreeding operation, which aims to produce feeders for the 100-day export market.
"To us, he had the right weight gain for our herd and he was a nicely framed bull with plenty of muscle," she said.
"We predominantly have Droughtmaster, a few Simmental and Charolais-cross cows, so he will go out with them when we next join in mid-October.
"The timing works out alright because I think he still has a little bit more growing to do before he goes out with our cow herd.
"We bought from this sale last year and we were really happy, so we were keen to return again this year."
Graneta Black Magic R75 and Graneta Highlander R85 shared the distinction of being the sale's equal-second-top-sellers when they were both knocked down for $25,000 to the McGee family, Capella, and the Flower family, Biggenden, respectively.
Topping the draft of Limousin bulls was Mandayen Prototype R177, which was sold to the Whillock family, JPJ Farming, Premer, NSW, for $21,000.
The 22-month-old son of Summit Prototype M148 and out of Mandayen Very Special M266, weighed 700kg, had a P8 fat measurement of 11mm, a rib fat measurement of seven millimetres, an EMA of 138 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 34cm.
The homozygous black and homozygous polled bull was rated in the top 10pc of the breed for docility, intramuscular fat, gestation length, rib fat, rump fat, as well as 400-day and 600-day weight gain,
"The main thing we liked about him was that he was homozygous black, meaning he will only produce black calves," buyer Phil Whillock said.
"Being homozygous polled was a real bonus and we have bought from here before and have been really pleased with the calves they produce.
"From here, he won't have much spare time when he gets home as he will be put out with our female herd pretty much straight away."
The top-selling Limousin bull was one of two the Whillock's bought during Friday's sale, the other being an Angus bull for $22,000.
Also among the sale's volume buyers was Camm Agricultural Group, Charters Towers, which purchased 10 Angus bulls at an average of $15,400, Graham York, Wallumbilla, who purchased two Angus bulls and three Limousin bulls at a combined average of $15,800 and Banana Station, Banana, which purchased three Limousin bulls at an average of $11,333 online via AuctionsPlus.
Friday's live-auction sale was conducted by KellCo Rural Agencies and TopX Roma with Brendan Kelly, KellCo Rural Agencies and Cyril Close, TopX Roma, sharing the auctioneering duties.
