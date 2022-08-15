The inaugural Coolabunia Limousin bull sale made a strong first impression on Saturday as prices climbed to a top of $28,000.
Kingaroy vendor Jen-Daview Limousins had a cracker of a day, selling top-priced Jen-Daview Sargent to Charles and Carmel McKinlay, Bloodwood, Yamala.
Advertisement
The son of Mr Pinnacle, 18-month-old Sargent weighed 760kg in the ring.
His P8 and rib fat measurements were 10mm and 7mm respectively, he had an eye muscle area of 140sq cm, intramuscular fat of 5.6pc, and a scrotal circumference of 38cm.
Jen-Daview also sold the $20,000 second-top priced bulls Ronaldo and Rambo to Chris Bourke of Wanders Limousins at Sandy Camp, and Warrigal farms at Beerwah respectively.
Les and Leanne Lee, Silverleaf Limousins, Silverleaf offered the top-priced female, selling heifer Silverleaf Splash N Puddles to Jane and Jamie Saunders, Dingo, for $10,000.
Thirty-six bulls sold for a 100pc clearance to average $13,000 and four females sold for a 100pc clearance and averaged $6375.
Jen-Daview Limousins spokesperson Brent Evans said they were left speechless by the sale results.
"It was a very, very strong sale. We had good buyer support from all over Queensland," Mr Evans said.
Mr Evans said bulls went to Aramac, Emerald, Duaringa and Glen Innes, NSW, and heifers went as far as WA.
He said the sale had bulls for every budget, from top end bulls to $5000 to $8000 bulls for commercial cattlemen.
"We had a very big inquiry on good quality black polled bulls and a lot of commercial cattlemen stepped into that job, which was awesome," he said.
Mr Evans said Sargent was one of their best, being homozygous polled and homozygous black, and having two copies of the F94L Limousin muscle gene.
Jen-Daview Limousins sold 12 bulls to average $15,583, while Jasmine Green, Summit Livestock, Uranquinty, NSW, sold seven bulls to average $12,142.
Glen and Kathleen Franz, Wahroonga Limousins, Jandowae, sold five bulls to average $8600, while Jamie Hollis, Kalara Livestock, Pittsworth, sold three bulls to average $13,333.
Andrew Stumer, Provenance Limousins, Fernvale, sold three bulls to average $14,000, while Sarah Benbow, Mervale Limousins, Mount Kilcoy, sold two bulls to average $13,500.
Bede Mcalpin, Mcalpin Livestock, Pheasants Nest, NSW, sold two bulls to average $9000.
Michael and Toni Dwan, Elwanvale Limousins, Allora, sold one bull for $15,000, while Ray Zanhow, Fernvale Limousins, Fernvale, sold one bull for $11,000.
Advertisement
Silverleaf sold two females to average $7250, and Provenance and Jen-Daview sold one female each for $6000 and $5000 respectively.
More news
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.