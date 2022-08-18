Queensland Country Life
Cotton awards 2022 winners named

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated August 19 2022 - 12:34am, first published August 18 2022 - 9:00pm
Cotton Australia chair Nigel Burnett (left) and Bayer row crop sales lead Mark Dawson (far right) with grower of the year Sundown Pastoral Co. Pictured is manager Nick Gillingham and managing directors Danielle and David Statham. Pictures: Brandon Long

The Australian cotton industry's top performers for 2022 have been announced in front of industry peers at the cotton conference at the Gold Coast.

