Mym and Simon Daley celerbate historic win after years of ongoing drought

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
August 16 2022 - 10:00am
Peter Scott, manager of Mineeda at Blackall, with Simon Daley looking over their red factor Charoalis breeders. Picture Mym Daley.

When their central western Queensland properties were in the grip of drought, Mym and Simon Daley chased 23 different agistment properties over four years to keep their core breeding herd intact.

