Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Bollon natives Bec Steer and Amy Gunn take over the Bollon Hotel

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated August 16 2022 - 9:08am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bollon native Bec Steer along with her sister Amy Gunn and their families relaunched the Bollon Hotel in April this year. Picture: Sally Gall

TWO sisters are proving that distance is no obstacle when it comes to running a business.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.