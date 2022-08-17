Queensland Country Life
HP Wagyu stud sells $240,000 female at Marble High multi-vendor sale

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated August 17 2022 - 5:00am, first published 3:25am
The GDL team in action during the auction. Picture: Billy Jupp

UPDATE: The inaugural Marble High Wagyu sale has set a high standard in Toowoomba today with 48 lots selling to gross just over $2.8 million.

