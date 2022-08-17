Queensland Country Life
Australian Cotton Conference photos

Brandon Long
August 17 2022 - 12:00am
Gus Lorenz, Breza Farming, Callum Toft, Saunders Farming, Declan Crothers, Breza Farming, and Ben Ronnfeldt, Boss Agriculture.

Cotton farmers, researchers, agronomists, bankers, extension staff and industry organisations from Australia and abroad converged on the Gold Coast on Tuesday for the first day of the Australian Cotton Conference.

