Cotton farmers, researchers, agronomists, bankers, extension staff and industry organisations from Australia and abroad converged on the Gold Coast on Tuesday for the first day of the Australian Cotton Conference.
Held over three days, the event brings the industry together after almost three years of disruptions due to the pandemic.
Delegates will listen to a wide variety of topics and experts covering on-farm agronomy issues like weeds, diseases and water, sustainability, economics, the market, branding of Australian cotton and sustainability.
Presenters have been drawn from all corners of the globe, including Better Cotton CEO Alan McClay, Rabobank strategist Michael Every from Singapore, and head of the Cotton Platform for Louis Dreyfus Company Joe Nicosia from the US.
Themes for conference are organised around people, planet and paddock to reflect the industry's sustainability framework and targets.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
