Cows and calves sell for $3250 at Gympie

August 16 2022 - 11:00pm
Young cattle dearer at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1000 cattle at their Gympie cattle sale on Monday, where the yarding consisted of mainly young cattle, with all descriptions selling to a dearer market.

