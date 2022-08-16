Young cattle dearer at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1000 cattle at their Gympie cattle sale on Monday, where the yarding consisted of mainly young cattle, with all descriptions selling to a dearer market.
Droughtmaster steers from R and P Lockwood, Wolvi, made 448c/kg ($2246). GA Alford, Glastonbury, sold Brangus steers for 472c ($2219). Brangus cross steers from Dion Williams, Woolooga, made 476c ($1919). Droughtmaster steers from Wayne Bischoff, Langshaw, made 470c ($1948). Angus cross steers from the Watson family made 514c ($1876).
Advertisement
The Carmody family, Imbil, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 600c ($1684) and Charolais cross for 564c ($1620). Droughtmaster steers from Fitzgerald & Co Kilkivan made 630c ($1589 and $1392). Charbray weaner steers from Hobi Investments, Kilkivan, made 678c ($1390, $1320, and $1267). Stephens and Co, Kilkivan, sold Simmental cross weaner steers for 642c ($1536).
Charbray steers from the Bath family, Greens Creek, made 650c ($1345). Hereford cross steers from Greg McVicar, Traveston, made 638c to return $1244. Brahman cross steers from John and Debbie Atherton, Miva Station, made 666c ($1394). Generally better quality weaner steers sold from 510c to 630c.
Charbray heifers from Bruce Hartnell, Mooloo, made 502c ($1918). Speckle Park heifers from Tansey made 556c ($1640). Weaner heifers generally sold from 420c to 528c pending quality. First calf Brangus heifers and calves from Jim Fletcher, Langshaw made $3250. Brangus cows and calves from Ben Bambling made $2400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.