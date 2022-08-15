Queensland Country Life
2022 Santa Gertrudis win a pen of steers competition gets underway

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
Updated August 16 2022 - 1:26am, first published August 15 2022 - 9:00pm
The highly popular Win a Pen of Santa Steers Competition features a line of steers offered by the Allen family, Alice Downs Grazing, which were bought through the Blackall Saleyards on June 30. Picture: Liz Allen

The highly popular Win a Pen of Santa Gertrudis Steers Competition is underway again, with Queensland Country Life joining forces with the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Australia Association and a group of dedicated western Queensland stud breeders.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

