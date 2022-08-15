The highly popular Win a Pen of Santa Gertrudis Steers Competition is underway again, with Queensland Country Life joining forces with the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Australia Association and a group of dedicated western Queensland stud breeders.
The participating group includes Forest Park, Drensmaine, Strathmore, Swan Hill, Bendalla, Bull Creek and Talleyrand.
They combined to buy the steers at the Blackall Santa Gertrudis and Santa Infused weaner sale on June 30, to donate to the competition.
The pen of steers were offered by the Allen family, Alice Downs Grazing Company, which is the commercial arm of Forest Park Santa Gertrudis stud.
They are now being fed by John Rogers, Hatchem Downs Feedlot, Taroom.
Speaking on behalf of the western Queensland group, Liz Allen, said they were happy to join forces and be part of the competition.
"The RFDS is such a great cause to support, and it gave us an opportunity to promote our western Queensland genetics," Ms Allen said.
The competition kicks off in this week's issue of Queensland Country Life.
Readers who wish to enter the competition will need to buy a copy of Queensland Country Life and fill out the coupon inside the next five issues.
The competition will be drawn on September 20 and the first eligible entry will receive half of the auction proceeds while the remaining half will be donated to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The pen of steers will be trucked back to the Blackall Saleyards and sold on Thursday, September 29, by selling agents GDL and Nutrien.
SGBAA general manager Chris Todd said the successful competition had been run for a number of years for a very good cause.
"We are extremely grateful to all members in the past who have generously donated in our previous competitions, and really appreciate our western Queensland studs who are participating this year," he said.
