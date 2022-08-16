Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Goomeri cattle producer Danny Hoogstraten prioritises quality over quantity

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated August 16 2022 - 1:53am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goomeri producer Danny Hoogstraten believes knowing your land's stocking rate is the key to success. Picture: Billy Jupp

A SOUND knowledge of his land's stocking rate has helped one Gympie-district producer get the most out of his cattle during a wetter than average season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.