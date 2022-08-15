IT'S been nearly a year since the latest crop of love seekers were announced for this year's season of Farmer Wants A Wife, but the wait is almost over.
Headlining this year's eligible bush bachelors and bachelorettes is Brisbane native farmer Paige, who has since relocated to Cassilis in NSW's Central West.
The 27-year-old turned her back on city life several years ago to follow a passion for agriculture, which lead her south of the border.
Now, the former Queenslander, who confesses that her "dating skills are a bit rusty", will search for love on the small screen in the coming weeks.
"I left Brisbane behind for life on the farm but love is what is missing from my world. Finding true love will complete the whole package," she said.
"I know my guy is out there, I just haven't met him yet. I'm not walking away from this with any regrets or what-ifs."
Farmer Wants A Wife is regarded as Australia's most successful reality dating show and this year's edition will be the show's 12th season.
Channel 7 is expected to announce a premier date for this season in the coming weeks.
