Crowd witnesses cowboy wedding at Mount Isa Mines Rodeo

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 14 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:38am
Fred Osman married his sweetheart Kyla Dolen at Buchanan Park on Sunday. Photo supplied.

An Isa Rodeo cowboy has married his sweetheart in a red dirt arena ceremony on Sunday, at the 2022 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo.

