Queensland Country Life
Home/News

News of Great Barrier Reef coral cover increase gets mixed response

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated August 15 2022 - 3:58am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mixed response to AIMS report of reef coral cover increase

There has been a mixed reaction from scientists and researchers to the news that coral cover has increased across the much of the Great Barrier Reef for the second year in a row.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.