Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Longreach Pastoral College closure costs confuse

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 15 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition leader David Crisafulli and agriculture spokesman Tony Perrett pictured before a shadow cabinet meeting at the Ekka. Picture: supplied

The drawn-out saga of the closure and repurposing of the former Longreach Pastoral College, and how much it's costing taxpayers, hit the spotlight in the latest Queensland Parliament Estimates session.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.