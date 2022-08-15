Queensland Country Life
Home/News

State gov announces $2 million funding boost for Qld ag shows

Updated August 15 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The recent Show Societies Grants Program funding boost will provide financial support for operating costs associated with conducting annual agricultural shows. Picture: Kelly Butterworth

Queensland's agricultural shows will continue to thrive in 2023, following a recent $2 million funding announcement from the Palaszczuk government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.