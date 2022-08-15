Queensland's agricultural shows will continue to thrive in 2023, following a recent $2 million funding announcement from the Palaszczuk government.
The funding is part the government's annual Show Societies Grants Program during 2022-23.
Funding will range from more than $5,000 for small show societies to $150,000 for the Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Queensland to conduct the Ekka.
Announcing the grants at the Ekka on Saturday, Deputy Premier Steven Miles said Queensland's local agricultural shows were part of the state's great lifestyle and always provides a boost to the community.
"For so many Queenslanders, especially those in rural and remote areas, the local show is the time of the year when the whole community celebrates and showcases their produce, livestock and craftsmanship," Mr Miles said.
"The local show is woven into the fabric of Queensland communities and they are only made possible by the tireless efforts of the show societies and volunteers who conduct them.
"I know that some shows over the past 12 months were again impacted by COVID. "
The Show Societies Grants Program provides financial support for operating costs associated with conducting annual agricultural shows, and costs towards the construction and maintenance of showground assets.
Additionally, show societies who own their grounds may use up to 50 per cent of their funding towards new infrastructure works that meet the required timeframe and program objectives.
Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies (Queensland Ag Shows) general manager, Trevor Beckingham OAM thanked the Queensland Government for its continued support.
"The Show Societies Grants Program is vitally important in ensuring the local shows can be conducted each year, particularly for many of our smaller shows," Mr Beckingham said.
"I'm also extremely proud of our show societies. They have displayed outstanding resilience, and it has been refreshing to see how innovative our shows have been, to be able to deal with all the issues COVID has thrown at them."
Allocations will be provided to show societies over the coming weeks to support their 2022-23 shows.
