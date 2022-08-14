Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2022: Meet Qld's ag leaders at Ekka

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 14 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Queensland Farmers Federation created an opportunity to meet agriculture's leaders at a special event during the Ekka.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.