Droughtmaster steers and Santa heifers earned top dollars at Toogoolawah store sale on Friday, going for $2100 and $2170 a head.
Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported that prices strengthened for all descriptions across the 805 head yarding, with increased competition from both restockers and feedlotters.
Advertisement
Weaner steers and heifers saw the most noticeable increase, with prices improving between $100 and $200 a head.
The James Trust from Ravensbourne sold two-year-old Droughtmaster steers for $2100/head.
J&S Cruickshank, Eidsvold, sold 20-month-old Santa steers for $21110 and $2090/hd. P J McGown from Esk sold Charbray and Angus x steers for $1950 and $1920/hd. P&S Ballin of Nanango sold Brahman steers for $1900/hd. T&S Schick, Crows Nest, sold Santa x weaner steers for $1860/hd. R&K Kohler from Moore sold Charolais x backgrounder steers for $1800/hd.
Graham McPherson, Kilcoy, sold Charolais x weaner steers for $1700/hd. G Scholl, Gatton, sold Charolais x weaner steers for $1700/hd. Melissa Thornton from Kilcoy sold Charolais x weaner steers for $1640/hd. Reiser & Sons, Blackbutt, sold Charolais x weaner steers for $1610/hd. R&A French from Dayboro sold Charolais x weaner steers for $1550/hd. S&A Philp, Linville, sold Santa x weaner steers for $1630/hd. I&D Williams of Gregors Creek sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1530/hd.
J&S Cruickshank sold a quality line of unjoined breeder quality Santa heifers with pens topping at $2170, $2000 and $1980/hd.
Reiser & Sons sold Charbray weaner heifers for $1630/hd. G Scholl sold Charolais x weaner heifers for $1480/hd. Melissa Thornton sold Charolais x weaner heifers for $1460/hd. S&A Philp sold Santa weaner heifers for $1450/hd. Vince Altass of Anduramba sold Angus weaner heifers for $1440/hd. Graham McPherson sold Charolais x weaner heifers for $1330/hd. P&R McCarth, Toogoolawah, sold Limo x heifers for $1300/hd.
P&G Gould from Emu Creek sold lighter weight Angus weaner heifers for $1200/hd.
A very mixed yarding of lesser quality cows and calves came to hand selling to a firmer market, with Mark Carter from Toogoolawah sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2300/unit.
Mixhill at Conondale sold Charbray PTIC cows for $1760/hd. Brisbane Valley Pastoral from Coominya sold aged PTIC Droughtmaster cows for $1700/ha.
More news
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.