Cattle vendors, buyers, agents, transporters and industry representatives involved in the recent Kubota Cattle Sale Series gathered at Gracemere's CQLX on Friday for an appreciation BBQ.
Vendors who sold cattle during the series were put into a draw to win a Kubota RTV520.
Greg Perry of Montania, Nine Mile, was the lucky grazier who took home the utility vehicle.
Check out who was spotted at the BBQ event.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
