PRIME brigalow bullock fattening country is back in the spotlight with Laurie and Joan Jones's 1952 hectare (4823 acres) property Kooroora on the market.
Located on the Yeovil Road 28km north west of Wandoan and 44km Taroom, the property has been expanded from the original home block to incorporate the current three freehold titles.
About 80 per cent of the well developed property has been stick raked and blade ploughed.
The highly regarded brigalow, bottletree, bauhinia, belah, coolibah and softwood scrub soils are established with buffel grass.
The gently undulating country falls to creek flats along Juandah and Roche creeks, with scattered areas of box and gum growing a mix of buffel and native grasses.
The previously contoured farmed areas have been returned to grass.
Kooroora is fenced into 15 main paddocks and nine holding paddocks with laneways servicing the cattle yards.
A number of internal grids have been installed around the property.
There are two sets of equipped cattle yards.
Water is sourced from Culgowie Community Bore and piped to a turkey nest and poly tanks, which supply 34 troughs. There are also 13 dams.
The main two storey timber homestead is described as being in excellent order and is surrounded by lush lawns and well established gardens.
There is also a two car garage and a large vermin proof poultry yard.
Other improvements include a four bay machinery shed and a 9x12m aircraft hangar, which is currently used as a molasses and feed shed.
There is also a second lowset homestead with an adjacent four bay machinery shed and a powered workshop/shed with a 4 tonne vehicle hoist.
The lightly stocked property has been progressively destocked in preparation for its sale.
Kooroora is being sold by Nutrien Harcourts through an expression of interest process closing on October 14.
Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, or Joe Keppel, 0427 274 299, Nutrien Harcourts.
