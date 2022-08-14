Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Prime Wandoan brigalow country for sale

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated August 14 2022 - 10:50pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Harcourts: Wandoan property Kooroora is being sold through an expression of interest process closing on October 14.

PRIME brigalow bullock fattening country is back in the spotlight with Laurie and Joan Jones's 1952 hectare (4823 acres) property Kooroora on the market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.