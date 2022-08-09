Miles's $6m CBD revitalisation revealed

A $6 million revitalisation project has breathed new life into the small Western Downs town of Miles.
Advertisement
The CBD upgrade has delivered several improvements to the strip including a village feel which is RV friendly with feature lighting, colourful landscaping, street tables and stools, outdoor dining opportunities, public art, and improved pedestrian linkages.
The street now also features an interactive 'sound trail' which tells the story of people, places, and industries in Miles and encourages people to follow the trail and explore the town by foot.
Miles Historical Village Museum president Kerry Mulholland said in the past, the street was "fairly quiet and average", whereas now it gave off a sense of vitality and life.
"It just blows you away when you come down the main street," Mr Mulholland said.
"[There are] fantastic colours, the shrubs are growing and already flowering, and I just can't wait to see the bougainvilleas climb all over the frames. It'll just be a spectacular space."
Mr Mulholland said there was a lot of pressure on little communities with the changing nature of business, so it was important to keep these communities alive.
"Making the spaces more welcoming allows not only the local people to enjoy the spaces, but also visitors coming in. It invites them to stop, take their time, look around, and learn the story of our community," he said.
Mayor Paul McVeigh said the Miles CBD Streetscape project created a vibrant, exciting place for residents and visitors to explore.
"The Western Downs is a vibrant, inclusive community and this project is about generating pride and boosting economic activity in the beautiful town of Miles," Mr McVeigh said.
"What makes this project extra special is the way it celebrates the story of Miles, with the community working alongside council to create a design that pays tribute to the area's unique history and the people that make it."
The project was delivered as part of Western Downs Regional Council's COVID-19 Recovery Package to secure and create jobs.
Council received $3.2 million of the $6 million project cost under the Commonwealth's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the aim of LRCI funding was to strengthen communities by providing a vital economic boost and delivering lasting upgrades that would benefit residents and visitors for years to come.
"The Miles community wins with greater liveability, a more appealing business district, improved safety for road users and pedestrians, and street art celebrating the importance and history of Miles," Mr Littleproud said.
Read more
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.