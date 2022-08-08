State agricultural Minister Mark Furner and Federal Minister for agriculture Murray Watt addressed concerns over foot and mouth and lumpy skin disease at the Ekka this week.
Speaking to Queensland Country Life, Minister Watt said disease threats should not deter producers from showing their cattle.
"I'd certainly still encourage people to participate in the Ekka and all our agricultural shows," he said.
"The risks of foot and mouth and lumpy skin are serious risks, but it shouldn't mean that we should pull up stumps and stop participating in these kind of important occasions."
Considering entry numbers were down across many of the stud cattle rings amidst concerns over an outbreak, Mr Watt said it was important for producers to remember that we were still FMD free.
"I'd really encourage all producers to continue operations as they normally would," he said.
"I'd also encourage some of the people that have been out there scare mongering to pull their heads in, because we can see it's already having an impact on prices and it's having an impact on trade.
"So I think it's time for us all to keep a cool head and do what needs to be done, but don't overreact."
Minister Furner agreed, saying that it was time to celebrate the return of the Ekka and encouraging attendees to have a chat to producers about their operations.
"What a pleasure it is to be here at the Ekka after three long years," Mr Furner said.
"We're back, bigger, brighter and better.
"Make sure you come along and when you're here, have a look at the animals and talk to the farmers.
"See why we're known all around the world as providers of the best fresh produce, nationally and internationally."
