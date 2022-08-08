Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2022: Travis Luscombe trades steers for studs

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
August 8 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Led steer exhibitor, cattle fitter and Dalby State High School livestock manager Travis Luscombe was happy to pitch in. Picture: Brandon Long

It was the first Royal Queensland Show in a decade Travis Luscombe didn't have steers to show, but he wasn't about to miss the Ekka's return.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.