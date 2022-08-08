It was the first Royal Queensland Show in a decade Travis Luscombe didn't have steers to show, but he wasn't about to miss the Ekka's return.
The Dalby local got his clippers and hair polish out and went to work, helping studs prepare their cattle for judging.
Advertisement
Mr Luscombe said he fit junior and open led steers early last week before moving on to Simmental and Charolais cattle, clipping about 50 for the week.
"To see the quality of the cattle that people have turned out with, with all the wet weather that we've had, is tremendous. It's certainly not an easy task," he said.
It was the exact problem he had.
"With all the wet weather, the cattle in the feedlot didn't do as well. I didn't have anything that was quite up to scratch this year, so they didn't come down," he said.
Mr Luscombe's busy role as Dalby State High School livestock manager also reduced his showing capacity this year.
"I knocked it back a gear this year. I did a few shows just to get out and about and have a look around, but not as many because we've been a bit busy with what was going on at home. We'll have another go next year," he said.
"I've been trying to get things going at work and doing the best job I can for the school at the moment."
Mr Luscombe started showing cattle when he was in year nine - a passion that has kept him going 27 years later.
"I love the clipping and preparation side of it. You want to have them presented right and have them looking good for the judge. It's experience and time," he said.
"All the feeding, nutrition, and genetics happens at home and then you come to the show and you just want that little bit of polish on them at the end."
And while he's somewhat of an icon in showing circles, he won't tell you that.
"I don't consider myself that good, but a lot of people come up and say how good the cattle look," he said.
Mr Luscombe said he always tried to make it to the Ekka and catch up with people and it was great everyone could come back together.
Read more
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.