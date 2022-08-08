Eight of John Deere's top technicians secured green and gold glory at the company's second annual technician awards on Friday in Brisbane.
The talented technicians rose to the top of a competitive field of more than 100 nominees from across Australia and New Zealand.
They then progressed to the second round of judging where their hands-on skills and technical expertise for providing remote backup support were tested.
This year, the Australian Agriculture Service Technician of the Year is Jaymee Ireland from Emmetts, Roseworthy, SA.
A fully qualified technician, Ms Ireland has carved a career in SA's rich broadacre and vineyard industries, where she specialises in header repairs.
From an early age, the hardworking 22-year-old had an interest in heavy machinery, which was first piqued when her grandfather, Charlie Brischetto, showed her the ropes of John Deere harvesters.
Today, Ms Ireland often relies on John Deere's JDLink and Connected Support to provide farmers remote and instant diagnostic and backup support to ensure equipment is running at optimal performance.
Ms Ireland said the competition was tough but it gave her the opportunity to meet new people and sharpen her skills.
"It's been such an awesome week and night. I've been able to make so many friends and people I can call on for help now if I need it," Ms Ireland said.
Nominated by her service manager, Aleksandar Glavas, Mr Glavas said she was an ambassador for young people wanting to enter the mechanical and the agricultural industry.
"She's an intelligent individual who has drive, determination and a real desire to learn new things. No task is ever too difficult and she's always trying to do her best for the customers, for Emmetts and for John Deere," Mr Glavas said.
"She loves the agricultural community and thrives in the fast paced industry that is agriculture."
Sarah Lewis, Brandt, Terang, Vic, is Parts Technician of the Year, while Max O'Brien, RDO Equipment, Wingfield, SA is Construction and Forestry Service Technician of the Year.
The Turf Service Technician of the Year title went to Adam Kent, Brandt, Knoxfield, Vic, while Parts Apprentice of the Year was awarded to Mitchell Channer, AFGRI Equipment, South Guildford, WA.
On the NZ side of the business, Service Apprentice of the Year is Logan Robertson, Southland Farm Machinery, Invercargill, Parts Technician of the Year is Megan Tree, Southland Farm Machinery, Gore, and Agriculture Service Technician of the Year is Greg Bishop, Southland Farm Machinery, Mosgiel.
The John Deere technician awards were established in 2021 to recognise the hard work and expertise technicians provide to farmers across Australia and NZ.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
