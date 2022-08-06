It was a case of city meets country at he 2022 Ekka gala, as visitors from out of town kicked up their heels in the big smoke with a few Brisbane locals.
The event is traditionally held on the first night of the Ekka being open to the public, celebrating a week of successes for those in the agricultural competitions and welcoming the big crowds into the RNA showgrounds before another week of fun.
Attendees were treated to some of the Royal Queensland Show's champion food and wines that had claimed ribbons throughout the week.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.