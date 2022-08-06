Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Ekka 2022: Faces from the Ekka gala | Photos

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated August 6 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a case of city meets country at he 2022 Ekka gala, as visitors from out of town kicked up their heels in the big smoke with a few Brisbane locals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.