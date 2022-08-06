Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2022: Gatton's Sarah Rose wins 2022 Queensland Country Life Showgirl

Zoe Thomas
Zoe Thomas
Updated August 6 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:18am
Your 2022 Queensland Country Life Showgirls: Runner Up, Amy Kuhne, 2022 Showgirl Sarah Rose and Showgirls choice, Anna Ferguson. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

The 2022 Queensland Country Life Showgirl was announced this afternoon with Sarah Rose of Gatton Show Society taking out the top honour.

