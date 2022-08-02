AFTER more than 1000 days, the Royal Queensland Show returned in style with the first of its school and junior events.
Students from across the state and NSW gathered at the Brisbane Showgrounds on Monday in a bid to win some of the first broad ribbons available at this year's Ekka.
This year's show is the first since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 and 2021 editions of the show to be cancelled.
A total of more than 180 kids graced the main ring on the opening day of competition in the Nutrien School Paraders Competition.
Competition judge Aimee Bolton had the difficult task of selecting a champion but eventually settled on Gorgie Plowman from Kingaroy High School as champion with Josephine Green from the Hunter Valley NSW named as reserve champion.
The Ekka school events continue on Tuesday with junior led heifer judging, junior led steer judging, interschool steer competition judging, the prime beef young judges competition and the announcement of the interschool herd person.
