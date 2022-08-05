Tea and scones were on the agenda this morning as current and former Queensland Country Life Showgirl entrants gathered at the View Hotel to celebrate 40-years of showgirl history.
The 11 finalists from sub-chambers across the state gathered in preparation for the crowing ceremony taking place tomorrow.
The first Queensland Showgirl was awarded in 1983 and the competition has since made a significant contribution to the advancement of women in regional and rural areas.
Check out some of the familiar faces from the event.
Pictures: Zoe Thomas.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
