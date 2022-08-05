A quality line up of Murray Grey stud cattle from Queensland and northern New South Wales were showcased at this year's Ekka competition on Friday.
Judged by Finley Shorthorn breeder Peter Falls, 12 Murray Greys were exhibited, five short of the original 17 nominated.
Grand champion Murray Grey bull title was awarded to Red Gum Royalle (PB), exhibited by Jim and Veronica O'Shea, Red Gum Murray Greys at Coominya.
The O'Shea family also won the Ekka grand champion Murray Grey bull title in 2019.
Hideaway Park Felicity (PB) won grand champion female Murray Grey.
The senior cow and calf was exhibited and handled by Wendy Mcdonald, Hideaway Park, Grafton, and Grace Carr.
Junior champion heifer: Hideaway Park Isabella S21 (PB), exhibited by Wendy Mcdonald, Hideaway Park
Reserve junior champion heifer: Carlinga Lady Linda S40 (PB), exhibited by Kym Carlton
Junior champion bull: Rouchelle Scotch and Soda S200, exhibited by Lyn Richards
Reserve junior champion bull: Hideaway Park Sullivan (PB), exhibited by Wendy Mcdonald, Hideaway Park
Senior champion cow or heifer: Hideaway Park Felicity (PB), exhibited by Wendy Mcdonald, Hideaway Park
Reserve senior champion cow or heifer: No reserve
Senior champion bull: Red Gum Royalle (PB), exhibited by Veronica and Kim O'Shea
Reserve senior champion bull: Rouchelle Ringmaster R201 (PB), exhibited by Paul and Lyn Richards
Grand champion cow or heifer: Hideaway Park Felicity (PB), exhibited by Wendy Mcdonald, Hideaway Park
Grand champion bull: Red Gum Royalle (PB), exhibited by Veronica and Kim O'Shea
Supreme exhibit: Hideaway Park Felicity (PB), exhibited by Wendy Mcdonald, Hideaway Park
