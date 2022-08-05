Queensland Country Life
EKKA 2022: Murray Grey stud judging results

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 5 2022 - 4:04am, first published 4:00am
Grand champion Murray Grey bull, Red Gum Royalle (PB), exhibited by Jim and Veronica O'Shea, Red Gum Murray Greys, Coominya, handler Tracey Nutridge, TLC Fitting Service, were presented with awards by judge Peter Falls, Chris Andersen, Kilcoy, and Eliza Connors, Elders Studstock, Rockhampton. Pictures: Ben Harden

A quality line up of Murray Grey stud cattle from Queensland and northern New South Wales were showcased at this year's Ekka competition on Friday.

