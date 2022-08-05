The Mcutchen family of Jandowae have set the benchmark for the South Devon Breed, taking out champion bull, champion female and supreme exhibit at the 2022 Ekka competition.
Taking out the ribbons for both the grand champion bull and supreme exhibit was Jambili Salakaia-Loto, a bull whose sire also won the grand champion prize at the Ekka in 2019.
The 12-year-old handler said that Salakaia-Loto was his pick of the show team and that he was most impressed with the winning bulls temperament.
"He's a very nice bull," Rory said.
"He's very quiet, you can walk up to him and pat him almost anytime in the paddock."
Judge Rachel Constable said that it was the way the 21-month-old made his way around the ring that caught her eye, as well his smooth body structure.
"We've had some very strong classes out here in the South Devon's today which is great to see," she said.
"The young bull is a great little bull, nice and smooth through his shoulder area and nice and strong through the topline.
"He walks out very well and it's that overall smoothness and walking ability that's got him up here today."
The Mcutchens currently have 30 head of registered South Devon cattle in their stud and Rory said the family loved the breed because they were something a bit different.
"They're just a breed that's not very common these days," he said.
"We've got a sale coming up in September where we really want to get the South Devons out there."
Having shown cattle for the past six years, this is not the Mcutchens first time at the royal show, but Rory said his first time around the Ekka ring had been an enjoyable one.
"It's been really fun," he said.
"I've been here before but it's my first time showing at Ekka.
Got ribbons with steers on Wednesday.
"I got taught to blow dry a couple days ago and I've managed to handle that very well.
Proud Mum Kathryn said Rory had also won a couple of ribbons with his steers on Wednesday in the led steer competition.
Results
Breed: South Devon
Judge: Rachel Constable
No. of exhibits: 12
Champion bull: Jambili Salakaia-Loto, Mcutchen family
Reserve champion bull: Kildare Salute, Kildare Grazing Co
Champion female: Jambili QP, Mcutchen family
Reserve champion female: Kildare Dianna 114, Kildare Grazing Co
Supreme exhibit: Jambili Salakaia-Loto, Mcutchen family
