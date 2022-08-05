A Southern Cross Shorthorn bull weighing 832kg, with a daily weight gain of 1.22kg, has claimed the grand champion title at Friday's Shorthorn stud cattle competition.
Judged by Peter Falls of Malton Shorthorns stud at Finley NSW, Mr Falls commended the shear quality of Shorthorn genetics exhibited at this year's event.
Overall, 25 Shorthorn cattle were nominated for the event.
The grand champion Shorthorn bull title went to Southern Cross Roger Ramjet, led by Trent Johnstone of Trojon Shorthorns, were exhibited onbehald of Lonnie and Nick Stone of Southern Cross Shorthorns.
While, grand champion Shorthorn female was awarded to Trojon Patchwork and her calf Terror.
She was exhibited by Trent and Kimberley Johnstone of Trojon Shorthorns, and helped led by Les Lee of Leegra Fitting Service, Murgon.
Junior champion bull: Emross Stacked, exhibited by Belinda Emery
Reserve junior champion bull: Amavale Shakespeare, exhibited by Amavale Shorthorns
Junior champion female: Emross Sarahs Aussies Babe, exhibited by Belinda Emery
Reserve junior champion female: Amavale Raine, exhibited by Amavale Shorthorns
Senior champion bull: Southern Cross Roger Ramjet, exhibited by Southern Cross Shorthorns
Reserve senior champion bull: Southern Cross Rainman R223, exhibited by Southern Cross Shorthorns
Senior champion female: Trojon Patchwork P1, exhibited by Trojon Shorthorns
Reserve senior champion female: NH Rose R1, exhibited by Nicholas Hreszczuk
Grand champion bull: Southern Cross Roger Ramjet, exhibited by Southern Cross Shorthorns
Grand champion female: Trojon Patchwork P1, exhibited by Trojon Shorthorns
Breeders group: Belinda Emery of Emross Shorthorns
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
