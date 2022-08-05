Queensland Country Life
EKKA 2022: Trojon and Southern Cross studs claim champion titles in Shorthorns competition

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 5 2022 - 2:50am, first published 2:30am
Grand champion Shorthorn bull Southern Cross Roger Ramjet, led by Trent Johnstone, Trojon Shorthorns, exhibited by Lonnie and Nick Stone, Southern Cross Shorthorns (not pictured), Elders Studstock's Eliza Connors, and judge Peter Falls. Pictures: Ben Harden

A Southern Cross Shorthorn bull weighing 832kg, with a daily weight gain of 1.22kg, has claimed the grand champion title at Friday's Shorthorn stud cattle competition.

