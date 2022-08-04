Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2022: TAFE Toowoomba students take deep dive into ag industry during stud judging

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
August 4 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trinity Johnstone and Vanessa Cain of TAFE Queensland Toowoomba campus travelled down to the Brisbane showgrounds. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

As the beef world battled it out for the top honours at the Royal Brisbane Show yesterday, the next generation of agriculture took the opportunity to gain an insight into the industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.