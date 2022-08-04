Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2022: NIOA Santa heifer sells for $50,000 privately

August 4 2022 - 8:30am
NIOA Pastorals Rob and Eliza Nioa at the Ekka with NIOA Lucy Q14 who was snapped up for $50,000. Picture: Supplied

A Santa Gertrudis female has sold for $50,000 in a private sale at the Royal Queensland Show today.

