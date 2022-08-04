Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2022: Rea family sweep Braford floor

Zoe Thomas
Zoe Thomas
Updated August 4 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:30am
Champion heifer Edengarry Haily with Terry Connor, Joanne Rea of Eden Garry Braford Stud, Kunwarara and Les MacDonald. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

The small, but mighty Braford breed took to the ring at the Royal Brisbane Show this afternoon to showcase the best genetics of the merged Brahman and Hereford beast.

