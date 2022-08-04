The small, but mighty Braford breed took to the ring at the Royal Brisbane Show this afternoon to showcase the best genetics of the merged Brahman and Hereford beast.
Whilst exhibitors may have been limited, the quality was superb with the original founding Rea family name sweeping the floor across all major sections.
Elwyn and Joanne Rea of Eden Garry Braford Stud, Kunwarara claimed top gongs with their genetics fetching both champion bull and champion heifer.
The winning bull Edengarry Echo 2569 was born in January 2021 and weighed in at 582 kilograms, with an average daily gain of 1.03, a P8/Rib fat depth of 7/5 milometers and a eye muscle area of 95 square centimetres.
The champion bull was born out of sire Linlora Echo 333 and dam Edengarry 2196.
The champion heifer went to 17-month-old Edengarry Haily 2564 who is the genetics of sire Linlora Echo 333 and dam Edengarry 2398.
Eden Garry Braford Stud also took out the grand champion exhibit.
Results
Breed: Braford
Judge: Ben Noller
No. of exhibits: 7
Grand champion bull: Edengarry Echo, Eden Garry Braford Stud
Grand champion female: Edengarry Haily, Eden Garry Braford Stud
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
