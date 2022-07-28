THE number of entries in this year's Royal Queensland Show stud cattle competitions have been finalised, along with the judges for each ring.
It has been more than 1000 days since producers were last able to show their cattle at the Ekka and many are to make a grand return.
Advertisement
The COVID-19 pandemic had caused the past two Royal Queensland Shows to be cancelled, meaning exhibitors have been counting down the days until a return.
Leading the way in entry numbers of the 22 breeds set to appear at this year's Ekka, is the Santa Gertrudis breed, which has a total of 83 exhibits entered and will be judged by Ben Noller, Palgorve Charolais, Dalveen.
Read Also:
The Speckle Park breed will be the next biggest ring on the opening day at this year's show, with 81 exhibits, and will be judged by Chris Knox, DSK Angus and Charolais, Coonabarabran, NSW.
Also taking to the ring on the opening day of competition will be the Simmentals, which is also this year's feature breed.
A strong showing of 80 head will be judged by Martin Lill, Australian Global Agri Solutions, NSW.
The Droughtmaster and Brahman breeds will also shine on the opening day with 76 and 60 entries respectively and will be judged by Brett Kinnon, Clermont, and Reade Radel, Kadoona Red Brahman Stud, Yebna, Injune, respectively.
Highlighting the second day of judging will be the Charolais ring, which will include 75 entries and will be judged by David Smith, Ben Lomond, NSW.
Also featuring on the second day will be the Limousin breed, which has 73 entries and will be judged by Matt Welsh, Taroom.
Another highlight of the second day's action will be the Hereford breed judged by Oliver Jeffrey, Eathorpe Poll Herefords, Armidale, NSW, which includes 66 entries.
Judging will begin from 9am on both Wednesday, August 3 and Thursday, August 4.
The opening two days of judging will be followed by the champion of champions competition on Saturday, August 5, where the grand champions of each breed will battle it out for the honour of supreme exhibit.
In total, 880 head of cattle will be on display during the two days of judging.
On Friday, August 12 breeds such as Australian Lowlines, Dexters and Miniature Herefords will take to the ring to help close out the show.
A total of 54 head of cattle will be judged, however a judge for the competition is yet to be finalised.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.