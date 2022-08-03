Queensland Country Life
Goondiwindi council considering town name change request

August 3 2022 - 8:00am
North Talwood and South Talwood could become just 'Talwood' if a community group gets its way. Picture: Google

A community group is pushing to merge the localities of North Talwood and South Talwood into the one locality of Talwood, saying the divide causes confusion for visitors, deliveries and freight.

