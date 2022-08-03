Goondiwindi council considering town name change request

A community group is pushing to merge the localities of North Talwood and South Talwood into the one locality of Talwood, saying the divide causes confusion for visitors, deliveries and freight.
The Talwood Community Consultative Committee has asked the Goondiwindi Regional Council to make a formal merger request to the state government.
Council is considering the request, but it wants to hear from the community first.
Deputy Mayor Rob Mackenzie frequently represents council at the Talwood CCC meetings and says members of the CCC felt the north-south division caused confusion.
"Feedback from the Talwood CCC has shown that some Talwood residents see no need for, nor do they want, the two different locality names," he said.
"I think many in Talwood may hold the view that the north-south divide can create confusion for visitors, deliveries and freight, with no real benefit to having the two separate place names," Mr Mackenzie said.
Mr Mackenzie said council wanted to put the issue to the wider Talwood community for their input and consultation before proceeding to take the matter to the state government, which would ultimately make the decision.
Historically, the two localities were named based on whether they were north or south of the South Western railway line.
However, both areas share the same postcode and services, such as the Talwood State School.
Although most locals just refer to it as 'Talwood', government records and departments such as the Australian Bureau of Statistics have officially divided Talwood into north and south localities.
That means residents will likely have North or South Talwood as their official address, which would need to be changed If the state government were to accept the request to merge the localities.
Affected property owners would also need to notify service providers such as electricity, telecommunications providers and the Department of Transport of the change.
The Western Queensland town of Yaraka fought along similar grounds, given its own unique address for the first time last year.
Residents should provide feedback to council's community and economic development manager before August 31.
In the 2021 census, North Talwood had a population of 113 people and South Talwood had a population of 101 people.
