Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Paddock to Palate competition cattle achieved 3.6kg to 3.7kg average daily weight gains despite wet weather

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated June 29 2022 - 10:11pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Producers were impressed with their stock's gains at JBS' Beef City feedlot near Toowoomba despite the recent wet weather. Picture: Billy Jupp

A WETTER than average autumn failed to dampen this year's Paddock to Palate competition, which organisers have hailed as one of the best yet.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.