Yulgilbar's RNA trifecta win

Yulgilbar Pastoral Company has been crowned triple champions in the weight gain phase of the RNA's prestigious 2022 Paddock to Palate Competition and Wagyu Challenge, presented by JBS Australia.
The Sarah Myer and family owned Baryulgil-based seedstock operation, based on the Clarence River in New South Wales, was the standout entrant in the nation's richest beef competition of its kind, showcasing their outstanding Santa Gertrudis and Santa Hereford crossbreed genetics.
Yulgilbar won the overall pen of six in Class 37A (100 Day), with their Santa Hereford X recording an average daily weight gain of 3.262 kg.
They also won the highest individual weight gain for Class 37A with an average daily weight gain plus of 3.59kg, rounding out their hat trick by also taking top honours in Class 38A overall pen of six (70 Day), with their Santa Gertrudis pen recording an ADG of 3.186kg.
Yulgilbar's general manager Brett Ellem said the RNA Paddock to Palate team, along with RAS (Sydney Royal Show) Beef Challenge teams, were picked and drafted off at weaning about 12 months ago.
"Once we selected the teams, we run the whole mob together in an improved pasture paddock until it is time to truck them off," Mr Ellem said.
"The Santa/Hereford cross steers were sired by bulls we bought from Yarram Park.
"The purebred Santa Gertrudis steers were sired by homebred bulls, selected from a certain body type to breed and suit replacement females and grower steers."
Yulgilbar has a long history in Australian agriculture and is the third oldest Santa Gertrudis stud in Australia, registered in 1954.
There are 500 stud females who are currently being single-sire mated to Poll Santa Gertrudis bulls.
"We really take great pride and this win gives us confidence that we are heading in the right direction to produce viable commercial cattle," Mr Ellem said.
