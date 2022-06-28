Queensland Country Life
Yulgilbar's RNA trifecta win

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 29 2022 - 1:49am, first published June 28 2022 - 3:13am
Yulgilbar Pastoral Company's Kris Elliott with Brett Ellem and the pen of six in Class 37A (100 Day) with their Santa Hereford X recording an average daily weight gain (ADG) of 3.262 kg. Picture Helen Walker.

Yulgilbar Pastoral Company has been crowned triple champions in the weight gain phase of the RNA's prestigious 2022 Paddock to Palate Competition and Wagyu Challenge, presented by JBS Australia.

