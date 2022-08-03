Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Queensland tea towel collection the only one of its kind in the world

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 3 2022 - 9:00am
Queensland's most famous recipe, for Flo Bjelke-Petersen's pumpkin scones, is immortalised on a tea towel in the Glenn R Cooke collection.

We all have tea towels in our kitchen drawer reminding us of the places we travelled to on holidays but Glenn Cooke's remarkable collection of 1500 souvenir textiles probably trumps any pile we have stashed.

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

