Five new Queensland carbon farming projects receive funding

THE Palaszczuk Government has announced five new carbon farming projects to be funded by the Land Restoration Fund.
The new projects will see landholders generate new income via carbon credits created by capturing or reducing emissions in their vegetation and soils.
Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the new projects would regenerate and expand threatened ecosystems, bring jobs and training to regional areas, and support Indigenous-led initiatives taking place on Indigenous land.
Ms Scanlon said the $11.5 million investment in the five new projects would provide long-term protection for more than 6000 hectares of land, with more projects under this round being finalised.
The five projects would see the LRF buy 120,000 Australian Carbon Credit Units over the next 15 years, equivalent to 120,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide sequestered or avoided, she said.
The new projects are:
Ms Scanlon said the LRF's major goal was to expand Queensland's carbon farming by supporting land-sector carbon projects.
The fund supported landholders, farmers and First Nations peoples to generate new, regular income streams through carbon farming projects while providing co-benefits such as healthier waterways, increased habitat for threatened species, and more resilient landscapes, she said.
