Five new Queensland carbon farming projects receive funding

The $5m Murra Murra Native Forest Regeneration Project at Nebine, east of Cunnamulla. The 10 year project will regenerate mallee forest on the Kooma homelands and improve more than 17,000 hectares of threatened ecosystems.

The $2.95m Rock Road Wildlife Corridor project at Tarzali. The 15 year project involves the planting of 204,000 trees over 60ha to deliver a significant wildlife corridor in the uplands of the Atherton Tablelands.

The $2.61m South Burnett Koala Land Restoration Carbon Project, at Redgate near Murgon. The 15 year project involving the planting, establishing and enriching of koala habitat that, including reducing the amount of dissolved inorganic nitrogen and fine sediment loads entering Barambah Creek which drains into the Great Barrier Reef.

The $792,000 Swartz Carbon Project at Calliweera Station, Morinish. The 15 year project aims to improve the health of soil and native vegetation ecosystems at Calliweera Station benefiting the Great Barrier Reef and surrounding ecosystems and wildlife.