The crowd kicked it up in St George over the weekend, hitting the track for the 2022 Cotton Cup.
Enjoying some lovely winter weather and a few beers, attendees didn't waste much time getting into the action, with a five race program and bumper fashions on the field contest highlighting the big day.
Locals didn't have long to wait between drinks, with last year's Cotton Cup being postponed due to wet weather, and the rescheduled event being held in November.
Known as one of the friendliest family events in the region, the kids also had a good time, tackling a few rides while the mums and dads enjoyed themselves trackside.
