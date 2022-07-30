Kylee Matthews strongly believes the Queensland Country Life Showgirl Awards has given her so much and moulded her into the person she has become.
It was in 1992 when a 21-year-old Kylee Farmer from Jandowae blitzed her way through representing the Jandowae show and the Darling Downs sub chamber to take the Queensland Country Life Showgirl title.
Advertisement
Next, she was off to Perth to contest and subsequently win the national showgirl competition.
Kylee claimed the title after being judged against an entrant from every state and territory and her name sits proudly on the national honour board with fellow Queenslander, Kim Watkins, who won the title in 1986.
At the time of Kylee's win she was working as a governess at Figtree Station Collinsville for Jon and Margaret Philp.
"I feel that being the showgirl has provided me with rich opportunities, and it's part of my identity as who I am," she said.
Kylee said she has reached a stage where she has received so much from her experience that now whenever an opportunity presents itself to get involved in the show movement, she does.
"I feel like I am part of a broad family, and for the past 10 to five years, while living in Emerald, I have heavily been involved with the local show in some capacity," she said.
"Initially I was involved in judging the showgirls, then moved to being the showgirl and rural ambassador steward."
As of last year, Kylee became the delegate representing the Central Highlands sub -chamber for agricultural shows and her portfolio is the showgirl competition.
Her advice is to get involved in their local show.
"Go to the meetings, as all committees need new blood and give a helping hand, and you will find people just like yourself at the working bees and selling the raffle tickets," Kylee said.
Kylee's passion is rural education and is a teacher at the Capricornia Distance of Education, Emerald campus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.