Prices hold at Dalby for light weight yearling steers and heifers

The number of stock reduced by more than half of the previous week's level down to 2298 head at Dalby on Wednesday.
Supply from far western Queensland also declined to 485 head, and 94 from SA, plus a small consignment of 45 head from NSW.
The trend of one major export processor absent from the buying panel continued, however, export processors and store buyers from Victoria were present and active in the market.
Light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock experienced very little change in price. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed could not maintain the levels of the previous week. However cows improved by 10c to 14c/kg with plain condition lines receiving the largest gains.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 570c to average 528c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 485c to 528c with the occasional sale to 572c, and restockers averaged 540c/kg. A large sample of heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 467c with isolated sales to 500c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers made to 498c to average 444c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 422c to 451c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 440c to average 408c, with some to processors reaching 451c/kg
A small selection of bullocks made to 416c to average 406c/kg. Medium weight plain condition cows returning to the paddock averaged 284c and made to 318c/kg. Medium weight 2 scores to export processors averaged 252c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to 320c with a fair sample at 313c/kg. Bulls made to 322c/kg. Cows and calves made to $2500/unit.
