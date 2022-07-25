Queensland Country Life
Federal response to State of Environment report concerns land managers

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
July 25 2022
National parks burdened with unused fuel are one of the scenarios envisaged by property groups analysing the federal government response to the State of the Environment report. Picture: Sally Gall

More national parks filled with old rank fuel are what Property Rights Australia and others fear in the wake of the pledge by federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to increase Australia's national estate to 30 per cent of the country's land mass by the end of the decade.

