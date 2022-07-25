Studs from every mainland state in Australia gathered at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange, Gracemere to see the country's largest line up of Simmental bulls on offer, culminating in over 300 years of combined breeding, with over 100 registered bid cards on the day.
Overall, 99 Bulls were sold for a 99 percent clearance, with an increased average of over $300 per head from the 2021 sale to finish at $12,515.
Regan Burow and Concetta Maglieri, Yerwal Estate Simmental and Angus Stud, Naracoorte, South Australia topped the sale at $34,000 with aptly named 27-month-old Yerwal Est Rockhampton, which was bought by Central Queensland locals Darryl and Alexandra Humpreys, Jericho.
A son of Barana Lazareth and out of Yerwal Est Grace, the sire prospect tipped the scales at 1014 kilograms and scanned 144 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
The deep barreled sire was described by return vendor Regan Burow as the pick of their draft and was perfectly suited to the conditions of Queensland. "He is a complete package, soft, mobile, smooth set, easy doing and easy moving bull," he said.
Yerwal Estate Simmental and Angus Stud averaged $13,428 for their 14 bulls, in a year when the stud celebrates 50 years of breeding Simmentals in 2022 and has recently insourced genetics from New Zealand.
Second top honors for the day went to vendor Tom Baker, Woonallee Simmentals, Millicent, South Australia for Woonallee Ranch R154. A homozygous polled and homozygous black 27-month old son of Naracoopa Neumann sold for $28,000 to buyers commercial operators Rebecca and Damian Finger, Farlane Park, Middlemount.
The Neumann son boasted estimated breeding value figures of top 10pc for birth weight and top 15pc for IMF but caught the eye of new owners the Finger family due to his temperament. The Fingers have been breeding Simmentals for four years, with prior to this being predominantly Charolais and Droughtmaster cattle, with this being the first Black Simmental purchased and also the first time securing the in demand Woonallee genetics.
Woonallee Simmentals averaged an impressive $19,888 for the nine bulls sold, also boasting the highest vendor average accolades for the day.
Bruce and Melinda McColl, Daraabah Fleckvieh and Simmentals, Dubbo, NSW, sale toppers from the 2021 Queensland Simmental Sale with $22,000 with Daraabah Quambone averaged $12,583 for their 12 bulls sold.
While Allan Jarrett, Jarravale Simmentals, Kyogle NSW sold 10 Bulls to average $10,600 including sale highlight Jarravale Raptor R78 who also sold to Rebecca and Damian Finger, Farlane Park, Middlemount for $24,000.
Tullyar Simmentals stud principal George Wragge offered six Bulls which sold to $7000 per head.
Quentin and Renee Mooney, Mt Mooney Simmentals, Tintinara, South Australia averaged $10,666. While Courtney and Joel, The Wilgas Simmentals, Duri, NSW sold their line up of 7 bulls to $7857.
Victorian based stud Bodhi Carracher, Grangeburn, Wannon averaged a healthy $13,500 for the 6 bulls sold, which also included his draft op of $20,000 for Grangeburn Real Talk; a horned bull purchased online by Russell Webb, Biloela.
Representing Queensland in the sale ring on the day saw Jake Berghofer and Emma Paterson, Bonnydale Black Simmentals, Moffatdale, recorded an average of $12,454 for their draft of 11 bulls, which included $20,000 Bonnydale Q Justice R86, who sold to bulk buyer Clews Cattle Company, Emerald.
Jack and Tara Dumma, Summa Simmentals, Middlemount, had strong support from the stands with buyers snapping the studs five bulls to average $12,400. Topping the Summa Simmental draft saw Summa Samson S68 (P) sell for $18,000 to bulk purchaser 8PK Cattle Company Trust.
Don and Gail Louis, Nangur Simmentals, Goomeri sold 11 Bulls to average $10,5454 while Peter and Toni Rauchle, Springside Simmentals had five bulls sell at the conclusion of the sale to average $18,000.
Stud stock marketing services managing director Steven Manwill, Lone Station Simmental stud, Biarra, said "despite months of wet conditions making bull preparation and logistics difficult, the quality of bulls at this sale was evident with the sale achieving a 99pc clearance and average of $12,515."
Mr Manwill went on to say "across the sale there were bulls available for every budget that went into beef operations spread all over Queensland and as far as King Island in Tasmania"
