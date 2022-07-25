Queensland Country Life
Queensland Simmental bull sale topped by South Australian studs

By Sheree Kershaw
Updated July 25 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:00am
BIDDING FRENZY: Sale Topper 27-month-old Yerwal Est Rockhampton, who sold for $34,000, with vendors Regan Burow and Concetta Maglieri, Yerwal Estate Simmental and Angus Stud, Naracoorte SA, with buyers Darryl and Alexandra Humpreys, Jericho, Central Queensland.

Studs from every mainland state in Australia gathered at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange, Gracemere to see the country's largest line up of Simmental bulls on offer, culminating in over 300 years of combined breeding, with over 100 registered bid cards on the day.

