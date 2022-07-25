GLENLEA Beef's first stand alone bull sale in Winton has been hailed a success, reaching a top of $16,000.
Producers from across the state gathered at the Winton saleyards in a bid to get their hands on the 42 Charolais bulls offered by the NSW-based operation.
Last Friday's live auction sale was the stud's second in Winton, but its first under the Glenlea banner since purchasing the Fairfield stud last year from Lindsay and Belinda Hindle, who had been operating in the district for many years.
In the breakdown, 41 of the 42 bulls were sold at an average of $8500 with the fourth bull in the catalogue, Glenlea JR R45 topping the sale when he was knocked down to Lance and Tracey Horsley, Tungamah Pastoral, Hereward, Longreach, for $16,000.
The 23-month-old son of Glenlea Just Red and out of Hunter View J5E weighed 902 kilograms on sale day and measured 11 millimetres on rump, 42cm scrotal, an eye muscle area of 146cm2 and 4.9 per cent intramuscular fat.
In the sale catalogue, the top seller was described as being an impressive sire, square hipped with a wide pelvis, strong head and broad muzzle, which was backed up by his EBVs, which showed he was in the top five per cent of the breed for 200, 400 and 600-day weight as well as scrotal size, and the top 10pc of the breed for rib and rump fat.
Glenlea Beef stud principal Roderick Binny said the buyers admired the top seller's extra growth, carcase, supple hide and medium-framed early-maturing body type, which they felt would be ideal to produce herd bulls from their Brahman cows.
"I think he was a really balanced bull with plenty of good attributes across the board," Mr Binny said.
"He had good cover, good structure and a lot of really positive growth traits.
"In fact, I don't really think you can fault him at all."
The sale attracted a mix of returning volume buyers such as Ray Matthews who purchased nine bulls on behalf of Ouchy Alva Pastoral, Viola Station, Julia Creek, RE and E Matthews, Richmond and RG and IJ Matthews, Julia Creek, to a top of $9000 twice and at an average of $7944.
Also among the returning volume buyers was Rosemount Grazing, Barcaldine, which purchased six bulls at an average of $8333, while first-time buyers Allan and Jane Foot, Parlours Park, Longreach, also purchased six bulls, four of which were yearling bulls, at an average of $6750.
In all, seven yearling bulls were offered during the sale and were sold at an average of $6825.
"It was fantastic to have such a great mix of new and retuning clients," Mr Binny said.
"This year's sale was the first for us in Winton under the Glenlea Beef banner and it was a pleasing result for us given we have made a commitment to servicing the north and western regions of Queensland via our Winton sale.
"The cornerstone of our business is taking our bulls to our clients and given our bulls have been raised in costal areas, they are very adaptable to all conditions."
Last Friday's sale was the first of three Queensland sales for Glenlea, with 80 bulls to go under the hammer at Roma on September 14, followed by a sale at Clermont on October 14 when another 40 bulls will be on offer.
The sale was conducted by Elders Winton with Blake Munro auctioneering.
