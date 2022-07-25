Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Glenlea Beef reaches $16,000 top at Winton sale

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated July 25 2022 - 8:43am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenlea Beef stud principal Roderick Binny, stock agent Scott Taylor, Elders Winton and Winton Saleyards manager Gavin Smith, with the top selling bull Glenlea JR R45 which sold for $16,000 to Lance and Tracey Horsley, Tungamah Farming, Hereward, Longreach. Picture: Supplied

GLENLEA Beef's first stand alone bull sale in Winton has been hailed a success, reaching a top of $16,000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.