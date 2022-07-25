Towns from the southern Queensland border to the Gulf of Carpentaria are rejoicing at their inclusion on the 2023 Outback Queensland Masters golf series in the wake of another successful six-schedule event concluding at Birdsville on the weekend.
The sun had barely set over Australia's newest and most remote golf course on Sunday night before the announcement was made that St George, Cunnamulla, Quilpie, Richmond, Karumba and Mount Isa would host the 2023 events, and ticket sales opened.
According to state Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, the following on the fairways of the outback brings a $1.5 million contribution to the region's visitor economy, including accommodation and hospitality providers and tourism operators.
It will be the second time around for Quilpie and the third time Mount Isa has hosted the event, but next year the north western centre will be hosting the million-dollar hole-in-one challenge in honour of the city's centenary celebrations.
Local councils contribute to the running of the tournaments, along with the Queensland government.
Mr Hinchliffe said the government would be supporting the event for another two years, describing it as having gone from strength to strength since it first teed off in 2019.
Golf Australia's Queensland and Northern Territory manager Luke Bates said the 2023 event would build on the record success of this year.
"With the sell-out success of the 2022 Outback Queensland Masters, it has been a record experience both in terms of distance and the number of competitors, juniors, and spectators," he said.
GA estimates a total attendance of 2000, bringing a record economic impact due to length-of-stay and distance covered.
"It's the hospitality and genuine characters of outback Queensland that makes the players really enjoy the challenge and mateship of this tournament, where they come as strangers, but leave as mates," Mr Bates said. "It's been wonderful to see amateur golfers of all skills, from first timers to fairway frequenters having such a good time on these amazing outback golf courses."
One of those was the new Birdsville Dunes golf course, which started from a vision by local resident Nell Brook 25 years ago.
Saying so many people had helped make it happen, Ms Brook said she felt as though she'd achieved her goal on the weekend.
"It's the result of great relationships, and I really value those people," she said.
"The Outback Queensland Masters has shown the Birdsville Dunes Golf Club can host an event of this standard, and help Birdsville attract corporate and group events.
"Birdsville is very unique as its airport is literally within walking distance from our main street, which will enable us to organise groups to fly in for the weekend, play nine holes Saturday, experience sunset at the Big Red sand dune, play nine holes on Sunday, and then fly home."
The only thing visitors will need to do to play there, apart from bring their own clubs, is to message ahead as the gate is locked to keep horses off the course.
Pat Thomas from the Sandgate Golf Club won the female division of the competition at Birdsville, with 39 points, while the Roma Golf Club's Scott Harland took the men's orange jacket with 43 points.
Brisbane's Robyn McConchie was nearest the pin on the million dollar hole in one.
The City Golf Club's Polly West was the women's overall series winner in the brolga division, for those with a handicap of 26.9 and below. For the men in the brolga division, (handicap of 19.9 and below) Graham Burton from Cooktown claimed the prize.
In the bilby division (GA handicap of 20 and above for men, 27 and above for women), Chris Mills from the Banora Golf Club, northern NSW, was the women's winner and David Tweed from Theodore won the men's section.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
