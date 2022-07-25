Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Dates locked in for 2023 Outback Golf Masters

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 25 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The spectacular Birdsville Dunes golf course from the air. Pictures: Reuben Nutt

Towns from the southern Queensland border to the Gulf of Carpentaria are rejoicing at their inclusion on the 2023 Outback Queensland Masters golf series in the wake of another successful six-schedule event concluding at Birdsville on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.