Queensland Outback men's and women's rugby league teams each recorded big wins over Northern Peninsula United in feature games held at Roma on Sunday as part of the QRL Hostplus Cup's 'Activate Queensland' Country Week round.
Consisting of players from Longreach, Mount Isa, Alpha, St George, Ilfracombe, Roma and Cunnamulla, the women's team recorded a 28-14 win over the team from the far north.
Longreach's Kailah Kinsey was a stand-out player for the outback team.
Advertisement
In the men's annual clash, the team made up of players from Roma Cities, St George, Mitchell Magpies, Wallumbilla/Surat Red Bulls, Blackall Magpies, Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers, Chinchilla Bulldogs, Western Ringers and Mount Isa had a convincing 40-8 win over Northern United.
The two games, along with under 16 games between Wallumbilla/Surat Red Bulls and Mitchell Magpies, and Cities Gladiators and St George Dragons, were curtain raisers for the Hostplus Cup Burleigh Bears-Norths Devils clash, won by the Bears 38-10.
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.